PGA pro Michael Block makes the best ace in PGA Championship history

The club prop’s magical week is capped off with an unforgettable moment.

By Collin Sherwin and Grace McDermott Updated
Michael Block waves to fans after his par putt on the 4th hole during the final round at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club Sunday, May 21, 2023. Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The best story in golf this weekend finishes it off in fine fashion. PGA teaching pro Michael Block landed a hole-in-one on the fly in the final round of the PGA Championship on Hole 15.

Block, who was paired with Rory McIlroy on Sunday, nailed the 155-yard par-3 in one of the most historic aces in PGA Championship history. The PGA Championship includes 20 PGA teaching pros in the field each year, and while they will occasionally make the cut, Block’s current T14 placement is unprecedented for golfers at this level.

On weekends that he isn’t playing at the PGA Championship, the 46-year-old offers golf lessons at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California. The crowd went wild at the sight of the hole-in-one, which pulled him to even for the weekend with three holes left to play.

Block is currently beating Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth, among others.

