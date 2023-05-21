Has a LIV Golf Tour member ever won a major before?

As the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship wraps up, Brooks Koepka is in close contention. He found himself in a similar situation at the Masters, neck-and-neck with Jon Rahm toward the end, but ended up dropping his chance there. Before today, a LIV golfer has never won a major championship while actively a member of the LIV Golf Tour.

Koepka has won four majors in his career, and golfers including Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson also grabbed major wins. However, this was while they were all still members of the PGA TOUR before they chose to defect to the Saudi-funded startup league.

LIV Golf tournaments last just three days and 54 holes, while major tournaments reflect the worldwide standard of four days and 72 holes. Koepka and Mickelson finished T2 at Augusta in April. LIV Golf was founded in 2021, and the first official league event took place in 2022.