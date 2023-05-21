How many majors has Brooks Koepka won? Has he won a PGA Championship before?

Brooks Koepka has won his third Wanamaker Trophy after finishing the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, defeating Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler in a tight final round. Koepka had previously won the PGA Championship in 2018 at Bellerive, and 2019 at Bethpage.

This marks Koepka’s fifth major, placing him into the elite company of a talented few golfers in history who have hit that mark. With this win, becomes just the 20th golfer in history to hit five major wins. He also won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018. He has never won the Masters or the Open Championship.

Many other LIV members including reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson have been major winners. However those wins were while they were all still members of the PGA TOUR before defecting to the Saudi-funded startup league. Koepka becomes the first active LIV player to take home a major.

He was also deep in contention at the Masters in April, but ended up falling to Jon Rahm in the final round for a T2 finish.