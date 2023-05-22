When does 2023 French Open start?

The 2023 French Open is scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 28 with the initial matches of the first rounding starting at 4 a.m. ET. Subsequent matches will follow throughout the day, including the night sessions that are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. These usually feature prominent matchups between higher-ranked players.

The tournament will span for several weeks, concluding with the men’s final on June 11. The women’s final will take place the day before on June 10.

Rafael Nadal has won five of the last six at Roland Garros. However, there is growing speculation as to whether or not he will participate due to a slew of injuries. The only other person to win the French Open in recent memory was Novak Djokovic in 2016 and 2021.

Iga Swiatek won the women’s singles in the 2022 French Open. With that, she has claimed two of the last three championships at Roland Garros.

Tickets for the first round of the 2023 French Open cost around €10. However, tickets for the evening sessions and main courts are usually much more expensive. These tickets go on sale throughout the tournament several days before the matches take place. Based on previous years, tickets to the men’s final can cost at least €300.