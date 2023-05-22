 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Monaco Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Monaco Grand Prix.

By Spencer Limbach
Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco, Max Verstappen Photo by Mandoga Media/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated events of the Formula 1 season, and it’s next on the F1 schedule while starting at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 28 while airing on ESPN.

This is a fantastic even with the Circuit de Monaco running through the city streets of Monte Carlo and along the harbor. The race will consist of 78 laps, which amounts to 260.29 kilometers (161.74 mi).

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, we’ll dive into the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

F1 odds: Monaco Grand Prix

It’s not surprise that current points leader Max Verstappen has the best odds (+115) to win the Monaco Grand Prix. Next in line is his teammate, Sergio Perez, with +285 odds. Perez won this race in 2022 while Verstappen captured the victory in 2021.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari has the third-best odds to win the race at +330. Fernando Alonso is fourth at +650.

Then we get into the longshots of Lewis Hamilton (+2800), Carlos Sainz (+3000), George Russell (+3500), and even longer odds starting with Lance Stroll (+10000). It’s worth noting that Sainz finished runner-up at Monaco in 2022.

2023 Monaco Grand Prix Odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen +115
Sergio Perez +285
Charles Leclerc +330
Fernando Alonso +650
Lewis Hamilton +2800
Carlos Sainz +3000
George Russell +3500
Lance Stroll +10000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Lando Norris +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +60000
Valtteri Bottas +60000
Oscar Piastri +60000
Nyck de Vries +60000
Nico Hulkenberg +60000
Logan Sargeant +60000
Kevin Magnussen +60000
Guanyu Zhou +60000
Alexander Albon +60000

