F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Monaco Grand Prix heading into race week

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated events of the Formula 1 season, and it’s next on the F1 schedule while starting at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 28 while airing on ESPN.

This is a fantastic even with the Circuit de Monaco running through the city streets of Monte Carlo and along the harbor. The race will consist of 78 laps, which amounts to 260.29 kilometers (161.74 mi).

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, we’ll dive into the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

F1 odds: Monaco Grand Prix

It’s not surprise that current points leader Max Verstappen has the best odds (+115) to win the Monaco Grand Prix. Next in line is his teammate, Sergio Perez, with +285 odds. Perez won this race in 2022 while Verstappen captured the victory in 2021.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari has the third-best odds to win the race at +330. Fernando Alonso is fourth at +650.

Then we get into the longshots of Lewis Hamilton (+2800), Carlos Sainz (+3000), George Russell (+3500), and even longer odds starting with Lance Stroll (+10000). It’s worth noting that Sainz finished runner-up at Monaco in 2022.