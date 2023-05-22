Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 on Monday

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, May 22. Tipoff from the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. With a 3-0 lead, Denver is looking for a series sweep.

The Nuggets and Lakers are relatively healthy heading into this game. Mo Bamba is the biggest name to watch. He is questionable for the game due to an ankle injury officially, but is expected to make his return. We’ll see if he can have any impact for LA.

The Lakers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -155 moneyline odds as the home favorites, while the Nuggets have +135 odds as the underdogs. The point total is set at 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +3

Going back to the last series against the Phoenix Suns, Denver has won five games in a row. In this series, the Nuggets have won by eight, five and nine points, respectively. Los Angeles has the benefit of playing at home, but the Lakers have yet to find a way to slow down Denver’s star tandem of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Whether or not the Nuggets win, I think they at least keep it close enough to cover.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

This series has seen combined totals of 258, 211 and 227 so far. Denver has seen point totals of at least 225 in five of its last seven games, while Los Angeles has seen fewer than 225 scored in three of its last seven. If the Lakers are going to force a Game 5, they are going to have to bring a bigger offensive onslaught to the contest to try and overwhelm the Nuggets because trying to slow them down hasn’t worked. With that thinking in mind, I’m taking the over in Game 4.