Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for Monday’s Game 4 vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, May 22. The game will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles California, and will air on ESPN. As the Nuggets look to sweep the series, here are our favorite player prop bets for Denver with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michael Porter Jr. over 6.5 rebounds (-160)

Porter Jr. has snagged at least seven boards in each of the three games in the Western Conference Finals. Los Angeles is paying more attention to Nikola Jokic, which has allowed Porter Jr. to get through the lane and be an effective rebounder. He should come down with at least seven boards for the fourth straight game.

Jamal Murray over 3.5 3-pointers made (-115)

Denver’s offense has overwhelmed LA in this series. One of the main contributors to the Nuggets’ offensive output has been Murray. He has scored at least 30 points in each game this series. Murray has also been reliable from deep and has connected on 15 of his 33 three-pointers. While the percentage doesn’t seem to inspire confidence, he has hit at least four threes in four straight playoff games.

Nikola Jokic over 50.5 combined points, rebounds and assists (-110)

When you talk about the Nuggets and their success, the first player that comes to mind is the MVP finalist Jokic. He has done a little bit of everything for Denver, racking up stats on the scoreboard and involving his teammates. When looking at his combined points, rebounds and assists this series, Jokic has finished with 69, 52 and 38, respectively. While he has fallen off each game, he will still be heavily involved. Jokic should bounce back in Game 4 to have a more well-rounded effort and hit the over for this prop.