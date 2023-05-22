Best player prop specials to consider for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4

The Western Conference Finals has been one-sided as the Denver Nuggets have handled the Los Angeles Lakers easily through three games. The Nuggets currently lead the series 3-0 and are looking to finish out the sweep. Nobody has ever come back from down 3-0 in a playoff series but if there were someone who could do it, it would be LeBron James.

Below we’ll take a look at some player prop specials to consider for Game 4 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis 30+ combined rebounds (+175)

In Game 1 and Game 2 of this series, Jokic had 21 and 17 rebounds respectively, which is incredible. In an elimination game, I think he will be going all out on the glass. Davis has 18 and 14 rebounds in his last two games. If the Lakers get swept, the criticism for Davis will be strong as it always is. He wants to avoid elimination, so I think we see him play a little harder tonight and he’ll be strong on the glass. That should lead to this prop going over.

LeBron James and Nikola Jokic 60+ combined points (+245)

While this is a bigger plus-money play, I think there is a good chance it hits. Jokic doesn’t want to let the Lakers hang around and think they have any chance at pulling off a historic series comeback. I think he comes out and scores a bunch just like he did in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals to eliminate the Phoenix Suns. James has yet to score 28+ points in this series, but tonight is an elimination game for him. Getting swept is a bad look no matter how it happens and I think James will go all out tonight to try and avoid that. I expect him to have his first 30+ point game of the series, and help cross this prop special threshold in the process.