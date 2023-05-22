Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4

Many people thought the Western Conference Finals could be the best series of the playoffs, but it has been the opposite. The Denver Nuggets have handled the Los Angeles Lakers to this point and are looking to pull off the sweep in Game 4 on Monday. Tip off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. With Same Game Parlays available on DraftKings Sportsbook, you have the ability to create a bet with combinations from the same game giving you better odds.

Below we take a look at the best Same Game Parlays to consider for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday.

SGP 1 (+400)

Legs: LeBron James over 26.5 Points, Anthony Davis over 12.5 Rebounds, Nikola Jokic over 24.5 Points

James has been due for a big game scoring all series as he has not scored the ball well. In an elimination game, I think he will take things into his own hands more and look to score a bit more. Davis has been strong on the glass this postseason and he will need to continue that if the Lakers want to force a Game 5. He has gone over that total in four of his last six games. Jokic went over this total in Game 1 and finished just under in Games 2 and 3. When the Nuggets eliminated the Phoenix Suns, Jokic went for 32 points. Look for a similar performance in Game 4.

SGP 2 (+550)

Legs: Lakers moneyline vs Nuggets, D’Angelo Russell under 8.5 Points, LeBron James 2+ 3s

I don’t think James or Davis allow the Lakers to get swept. They need at least one win to save the embarrassment and it will have to come at home in Game 4. Russell has played poorly for the Lakers in this series and we have seen his minutes go down. He’s gone under this total in every game and I don’t see anything changing tonight. James has been criticized for shooting the three-pointer lately, but it hasn’t stopped him. After missing all his three pointers in Games 1 and 2, he knocked down two in Game 3. I would expect him to make at least two again tonight.

SGP 3 (+700)

Legs: Lakers -3.5 vs Nuggets, Austin Reaves over 17.5 Points, Nikola Jokic over 13.5 Rebounds, Dennis Schroder over 1.5 Assists

Like I said above, I don’t see the Lakers getting swept. James knows it would be a bad look for the franchise and he will do his best to get this team a victory. Reaves has been great for the Lakers this playoff and has earned himself a ton of money in the offseason. He has scored 22+ points in every game this series. 14 rebounds is a lot, but Jokic has been on fire this postseason when it comes to the boards. In two of the three games in this series, he went over that total and as he’s trying to get the sweep, I think he will be strong on the glass tonight again. Schorder should dish out a couple dimes despite having a down series.