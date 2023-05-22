Best DFS lineup strategy for Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Showdown in Game 4 Monday

The Denver Nuggets have looked like the best team in the NBA all postseason and in the Western Conference Finals have dominated the Los Angeles Lakers so far. The Nuggets are currently up 3-0 in the series and have a chance to pull off the sweep Monday night. Tipoff for Game 4 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena and the contest will air on ESPN.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($20,400) - You can’t not put Jokic here. He does everything well and tonight I think he puts on another show. He’s averaging 68.2 DFS points in this series and scored 70+ DKFP in Games 1 and 2. He had a combined 14 rebounds and assists in the last game, which was a down effort by his lofty standards. I think he bounces back tonight with a massive showing as the Nuggets go for a sweep.

LeBron James ($18,000) - James hasn’t played great in this series, but he will do everything he can to avoid getting swept tonight. The Lakers need him to step it up and I expect that he will in this contest. James always plays well in elimination games and I think he just wants to avoid a sweep at this point. James is averaging 56.2 DKFP in the series and I think he exceeds that total in Game 4.

FLEX Plays

Jamal Murray ($10,400) - Murray has shown how good he is in this postseason. Last year was a bit of a fluke for him because he was still recovering from the knee injury and wasn’t 100%. He has given Jokic and the Nuggets a true point guard to play with and we see how good the tandem has been. Murray is averaging around 61 DKFP in this series which is a large step up. He has taken on a bigger scoring role as well and with the Lakers struggling against point guards, I think his success will continue.

Austin Reaves ($7,400) - Reaves has made himself a ton of money in free agency with this postseason run. He has been one of the Lakers’ best players and more importantly, he has been consistent. In this series, he’s averaging almost 23 points per game while also filling the stat sheet in other areas. With LA’s guard struggles, I think Reaves will play even more minutes tonight as the Lakers look to avoid elimination.

Fades

D’Angelo Russell ($7,000) - Russell has been awful for the Lakers in this series. After his first two games, people thought he would play better in Los Angeles but the opposite happened. Russell somehow played worse and got less minutes because of it. I think his minutes will stay down tonight and his struggles will continue.

Aaron Gordon ($6,800) - Gordon has done a great job doing his role, but his stats haven’t been great. He hasn’t scored a ton or tried to pad stats, but he has locked in for the Nuggets on the defensive end. He has yet to go over 20 DKFP in the series and I don’t see why anything would change in Game 4.

The Outcome

Being down 3-0 in the series, the Lakers have their backs against the wall. This has been an embarrassment for them as many thought they could potentially win the series. There is essentially no chance they win the series now, but I think the Lakers avoid getting swept. James has only been swept twice in his career and he will look to put the team on his shoulders to avoid that tonight. I think he will have his best game of the playoffs and the Lakers will win Game 4.

Final score: Lakers 112, Nuggets 105