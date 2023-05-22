Best Lakers player prop bets to consider for Monday’s Game 4 vs. Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are now up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers heading into Game 4 Monday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the contest will air on ESPN.

Below, we take a look at the best Lakers player prop bets to take a look at for Game 4 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 24.5 Points (-120)

James has gone over this total in just one of the three Western Conference Finals games so far, but his team needs this win. I think he knows he needs to be more aggressive with the ball and look to score more if the Lakers want any chance at pulling off the historic comeback. I would expect James to shoot more tonight than he has all series, which will lead to him going over this mark.

D’Angelo Russell under 10.5 Points (-110)

Russell has had major struggles in this series for the Lakers. He’s gone under this total in all three games for the Lakers and I don’t expect anything to change in Game 4. In Game 3, he played the least amount of minutes that he’s played this postseason at just 20 minutes. I think that proves the point that the Lakers want to keep him off the court right now.

Dennis Schroder over 2.5 Assists (-165)

With the way this series has gone, Schroder needs to step up for the Lakers. He went over this total in Game 1, but went under in Game 2 and Game 3. With James needing to take on more of a scoring role here, I would think Schroder dishes out a few more assists. In the series against Golden State, Schroder went over this total in four of six games. Look for him to have 3+ assists tonight.