 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Lakers player prop bets to consider for Monday’s Game 4 vs. Nuggets

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite Lakers player prop bets you should consider for Game 4.

By Ben Hall

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Christian Braun of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter in game three of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are now up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers heading into Game 4 Monday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the contest will air on ESPN.

Below, we take a look at the best Lakers player prop bets to take a look at for Game 4 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 24.5 Points (-120)

James has gone over this total in just one of the three Western Conference Finals games so far, but his team needs this win. I think he knows he needs to be more aggressive with the ball and look to score more if the Lakers want any chance at pulling off the historic comeback. I would expect James to shoot more tonight than he has all series, which will lead to him going over this mark.

D’Angelo Russell under 10.5 Points (-110)

Russell has had major struggles in this series for the Lakers. He’s gone under this total in all three games for the Lakers and I don’t expect anything to change in Game 4. In Game 3, he played the least amount of minutes that he’s played this postseason at just 20 minutes. I think that proves the point that the Lakers want to keep him off the court right now.

Dennis Schroder over 2.5 Assists (-165)

With the way this series has gone, Schroder needs to step up for the Lakers. He went over this total in Game 1, but went under in Game 2 and Game 3. With James needing to take on more of a scoring role here, I would think Schroder dishes out a few more assists. In the series against Golden State, Schroder went over this total in four of six games. Look for him to have 3+ assists tonight.

More From DraftKings Nation