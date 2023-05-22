How to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, May 22. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0 as they try to close out the round at Crypto.com Arena and head to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The game will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

In Game 3, the Lakers were able to limit Nikola Jokic to just 24 points, but Jamal Murray stepped up with a 37-point performance. On the Los Angeles side, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves each scored over 20, but it wasn’t enough to save the Lakers from a 35-point fourth quarter for the Nuggets.

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 224.5. The Nuggets have -2500 odds to win the series going into Game 4.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4

Date: Monday, May 22

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.