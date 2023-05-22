 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch Monday’s ESPN game between the Nuggets and Lakers.

By Grace McDermott

2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets celebrates during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 20, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, May 22. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0 as they try to close out the round at Crypto.com Arena and head to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The game will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

In Game 3, the Lakers were able to limit Nikola Jokic to just 24 points, but Jamal Murray stepped up with a 37-point performance. On the Los Angeles side, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves each scored over 20, but it wasn’t enough to save the Lakers from a 35-point fourth quarter for the Nuggets.

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 224.5. The Nuggets have -2500 odds to win the series going into Game 4.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4

Date: Monday, May 22
Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

