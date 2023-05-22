What channel is Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 on and what time does it start?

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, May 22 at Crypto.com Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN as the Lakers attempt to hold off a Nuggets team that recently grabbed a 3-0 lead in the series and are on the path to a playoff shutout.

The Nuggets have never been to the NBA Finals before, and are just a single win away from making the first franchise trip to the championship series. Led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver has been able to hold off the Lakers in close games this series. Murray added 37 points in Games 2 and 3 as the Lakers closed in on Jokic, giving the Nuggets a true second superstar.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves have all been major contributors and each average over 20 points per game this series, but it hasn’t yet been enough to put the Lakers over the top yet. Game 4 — and every game from here on out — is do or die for Los Angeles. Can the Lakers avoid a sweep tonight?

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4

Date: Monday, May 22

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.