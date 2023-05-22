How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on May 22

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

Tonight will mark the go-home show to Night of Champions as the pay-per-view will take place this Saturday from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Tonight’s show will be a busy one as the Raw side of the card will be finalized for the weekend. We’ll also see new women’s tag team champions be crowned.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, May 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Giant Center, Hershey, PA

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Becky Lynch addressed Trish Stratus in a promo last week, challenging the WWE Hall of Famer to a match for Night of Champions. The “Man” stated that when Stratus attacked her, she had “turned on a light that had been off for many, many months” and described herself as “it.” Tonight, Lynch and stratus will have an contract signing to make their match for this Saturday official.

Just five days before defending the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will team with a mystery partner to face Imperium tonight. In the main event of last week’s show, Imperium distracted the referee and helped cost Sami/KO their match against the Judgement Day. Paul Heyman watched the entire scene from the entrance ramp and it was heavily implied that he directed Imperium to do this at the behest of Reigns and the Bloodline. It should be noted that last week, Mustafa Ali won a battle royale to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at NOC. It would not be a shock if Ali were the mystery partner.

Just a week after being attacked by Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes addressed the “Beast” on the mic. Lesnar cost him during the World Heavyweight Championship tournament and the “American Nightmare” stated that he was in his way. Tonight, both Rhodes and Lesnar will be in attendance and will most likely come face to face. Their match for NOC has already been confirmed and we’ll see if a stipulation gets added.

It was announced on Smackdown on Friday that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had relinquished the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship due to an injury to Morgan. Tonight, a four-way match will take place to crown a new champ. The participants will be Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Bayley and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, and Rodriguez with a mystery partner.

Also on the show, we’ll be sure to hear from Seth Rollins as he stands just five days out from his World Heavyweight Championship showdown with AJ Styles.