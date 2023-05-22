When is Night of Champions 2023?

The WWE will head back to Saudi Arabia this weekend with Night of Champions coming live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The show will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

This will mark the ninth pay-per-view to be held in Saudi Arabia since 2018 as part of the company’s 10-year agreement with the country’s Ministry of Sport. The show was originally supposed to be King and Queen of the Ring, but the company decided last month to Night of Champions.

One of the headliner matches of the show will feature Seth Rollins facing AJ Styles for the new World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H introduced the new world title belt last month out of necessity considering that undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns doesn’t defend his belts very often. He announced a tournament for the new title to be held with the finals taking place at NOC. Rollins was able to emerge from the Raw side of the bracket while Styles was able to do the same on the Smackdown side.

Another marquee match will feature Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Since winning the belts from the Usos at Wrestlemania, KO and Sami have continued their war against the Bloodline and successfully retained against the Usos on a recent episode of Smackdown. Frustrated at his cousins not being able to get the job done, Reigns recently returned from a month-long hiatus to declare that he and Sikoa would bring the belts back to the group.

Other notable matches include Cody Rhodes facing Brock Lesnar in a rematch from Backlash earlier this month and Becky Lynch facing Trish Stratus.

Night of Champions 2023 info

Date: Saturday, May 27th

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Streaming service: Peacock