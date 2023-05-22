When is the Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view?

AEW will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Revolution coming live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. This event will take place on Sunday, May 28 and the main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

Double or Nothing is AEW’s oldest pay-per-view and has become a Memorial Day weekend staple for the company. The event is traditionally held in Las Vegas and the company usually leans into the location with at least one casino themed matchup.

The headliner match of the event will feature MJF defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in a Pillars four-way match. Since AEW’s inception in 2019, these four young stars have been identified as the “four pillars” of the company and they’ll all duke it out in the same match for the very first time.

The other marquee showdown for the event will be an Anarchy in the Arena match as the Blackpool Combat Club will battle the Elite. These two groups have been brutalizing each other on Dynamite for the past two months and the feud will come to a head here.

Double or Nothing info

Date: Sunday, May 28

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming site: Bleacher Report ($50)