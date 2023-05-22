Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 9 of 2023 MLB season

The starting pitching picture has been topsy-turvy all season long, with injuries and this new run-happy environment turning plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 9

Pitchers to stream

Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals — You’d be forgiven for bailing on Singer after the righty’s abysmal start to the season, but he’s started looking more like his 2022 self lately, with consecutive quality starts against the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres. His sinker/slider combination is still capable of generating weak contact, and now he gets a dream two-start week against the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals — two teams that have struggled against righty pitching all year.

Mike Clevinger, Chicago White Sox — Speaking of two-pitch righties in the AL Central who got off to rocky starts but have been able to turn the clock back a bit this month: Clevinger has put together back-to-back quality starts himself, one against Royals and one against the Cleveland Guardians. The righty’s slider remains a very good offering, and if he has his fastball command, he could cruise in a two-start week against Cleveland and Detroit.

Marco Gonzales, Seattle Mariners — Gonzales got shelled in his last start, lasting just 1.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. But the lefty has been a rock-solid back-end starter for most of the year, allowing two or fewer runs in four starts so far this year, and he too has great matchups this week against the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates and abysmal Oakland Athletics.