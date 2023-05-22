Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 9 of 2023 MLB season

We’re nearly two months into the 2023 fantasy baseball season, and injuries and surprise disappointments have turned plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 9

Hitters to stream

Bryan de la Cruz, OF, Miami Marlins — Jesus Sanchez and Avisail Garcia’s injuries have opened up everyday playing time for de la Cruz, and the young outfielder is taking full advantage, slashing .433/.485/.900 with three homers and five doubles over an eight-game hitting streak. And as if that wasn’t reason enough to consider him, Miami now gets a four-game set at Coors Field amid their seven-game schedule this week.

Paul DeJong, SS, St. Louis Cardinals — DeJong has been hitting well since returning from the IL in late April, with a .267/.345/.547 slash line so far this season — which, combined with his very strong shortstop defense, has given him an everyday role even amid a crowded group of Cardinals infielders. He doesn’t get to go to Coors Field, but he and the Cardinals do get the next best thing: a series against the Cincinnati Reds at homer-happy Great American Ballpark.

Matt Carpenter, 1B/OF, San Diego Padres — Carpenter has cooled off a bit recently, but he’s still the Padres’ primary choice at DH against right-handed pitching — which he’ll see a lot of this week, guaranteeing playing time. San Diego will be traveling to two of the best parks in baseball for left-handed power in Yankee Stadium (rule number one: always stream the short porch) and Nationals Park, and his 87th-percentile barrel rate gives him plenty of power potential this week.