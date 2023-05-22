Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, May 22

It’s an unusually strong Monday slate for starting pitching, especially on the streaming front — while there are only a handful of aces going today, there are plenty of fringe starters who draw dream matchups (the AL Central is the pitching gift that keeps on giving). To help you navigate it all, we’ve ranked every starter on the schedule today along with a few names to consider on the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, May 22

Pitchers to stream

Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals — You’d be forgiven for bailing on Singer after the righty’s abysmal start to the season, but he’s started looking more like his 2022 self lately, with consecutive quality starts against the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres. His sinker/slider combination is still capable of generating weak contact, and now he gets a great matchup against a Detroit Tigers team that has struggled against righty pitching all year.

Mike Clevinger, Chicago White Sox — Speaking of righties in the AL Central who got off to rocky starts but have been able to turn the clock back a bit this month: Clevinger has put together back-to-back quality starts himself, one against Royals and one against the Cleveland Guardians. The righty’s slider remains a very good offering, and if he has his fastball command, he could cruise against a struggling Cleveland Guardians offense.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — The AL Central is a good place to look for starting pitching right now, with Kansas City Royals weak lineup among the worst in baseball. Lorenzen won’t rack up a ton of strikeouts, but he’s allowed just two runs on 14 hits in 20 innings this month and could cruise through five or six innings.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, May 22.