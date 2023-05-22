 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Monday, May 22: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Monday, May 22.

By Chris Landers Updated
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on May 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Monday brings a surprisingly heavy 12-game slate around MLB, so stick with our daily lineup report to get the latest on who’s in, who’s out and who should make your fantasy baseball and DFS lineups.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, May 22

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

Gavin Sheets gets the start in right with Yasmani Grandal back behind the plate and Jake Burger serving as the DH.

Gabriel Arias will get a start at third with Jose Ramirez serving as the DH while Will Brennan plays right field again.

Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

Robbie Grossman gets another start in left with Josh Smith as the DH and Leody Taveras in center.

Andrew McCutchen continues to lead off while Jack Suwinski will start in center and hit third and Ji-Hwan Bae takes short over Rodolfo Castro.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Tommy Edman will start in right and lead off while Juan Yepez gets the nod in left with a lefty on the mound. Nolan Gorman slides down to sixth in the order and Oscar Mercado gets another start in center.

Matt McLain continues to hit toward the top of Cincy’s order while Jose Barrero gets another start in center and Stuart Fairchild sends Jake Fraley to the bench against a lefty.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

Alejandro Kirk gets the start behind the plate with Danny Jansen as the DH and Whit Merrifield at second.

Josh Lowe will serve as the DH And bat sixth with Luke Raley in right, Jose Siri in center and Isaac Paredes at third.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET

Pavin Smith gets a rare shot at the leadoff spot while Josh Rojas drops down to sixth in the order. Dominic Fletcher continues to start in center with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in left.

Trea Turner will lead off as Philly hopes to get its star shortstop on track, while Dalton Guthrie gets the nod over Brandon Marsh in center with a lefty on the mound and Josh Harrison starts at third.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Miguel Rojas gets a start at short for L.A. with J.D. Martinez at DH, David Peralta in left and Jason Heyward riding the bench.

Business as usual for Atlanta, with Eddie Rosario in left and the red-hot Marcell Ozuna serving as the DH.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

Zack McKinstry continues to lead off against righties while Nick Maton gets a start as the DH with Akil Baddoo in left and Zack Short at second.

The Royals have shaken up the lineup today, with Nick Pratto leading off while Bobby Witt Jr. drops all the way down to sixth. Michael Massey will DH with Maikel Garcia and Nicky Lopez at third in his return from the IL.

San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Marlins TBA

Charlie Blackmon will serve as the DH with Jurickson Profar starting in left and pushing Randal Grichuk to the bench. Ryan McMahon, Harold Castro and Michael Toglia will take third, second and first respectively.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

