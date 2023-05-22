MLB lineups for Monday, May 22: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

Monday brings a surprisingly heavy 12-game slate around MLB, so stick with our daily lineup report to get the latest on who’s in, who’s out and who should make your fantasy baseball and DFS lineups.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, May 22

Gavin Sheets gets the start in right with Yasmani Grandal back behind the plate and Jake Burger serving as the DH.

Gabriel Arias will get a start at third with Jose Ramirez serving as the DH while Will Brennan plays right field again.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) DH

4. Josh Bell (S) 1B

5. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

6. Gabriel Arias (R) 3B

7. Will Brennan (L) RF

8. Mike Zunino (R) C

9. Myles Straw (R) CF

Robbie Grossman gets another start in left with Josh Smith as the DH and Leody Taveras in center.

Andrew McCutchen continues to lead off while Jack Suwinski will start in center and hit third and Ji-Hwan Bae takes short over Rodolfo Castro.

Monday night baseball.



AT&T SportsNet

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tommy Edman will start in right and lead off while Juan Yepez gets the nod in left with a lefty on the mound. Nolan Gorman slides down to sixth in the order and Oscar Mercado gets another start in center.

St. Louis Cardinals Lineup:

1. Tommy Edman (S) RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B

3. Willson Contreras (R) DH

4. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B

5. Juan Yepez (R) LF

6. Nolan Gorman (L) 2B

7. Paul DeJong (R) SS

8. Oscar Mercado (R) CF

9. Andrew Knizner (R) C

Matt McLain continues to hit toward the top of Cincy’s order while Jose Barrero gets another start in center and Stuart Fairchild sends Jake Fraley to the bench against a lefty.

Alejandro Kirk gets the start behind the plate with Danny Jansen as the DH and Whit Merrifield at second.

We begin our road trip in Tampa!

Josh Lowe will serve as the DH And bat sixth with Luke Raley in right, Jose Siri in center and Isaac Paredes at third.

Rays lineup tonight against the Blue Jays.

Pavin Smith gets a rare shot at the leadoff spot while Josh Rojas drops down to sixth in the order. Dominic Fletcher continues to start in center with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in left.

Trea Turner will lead off as Philly hopes to get its star shortstop on track, while Dalton Guthrie gets the nod over Brandon Marsh in center with a lefty on the mound and Josh Harrison starts at third.

Tonight's #Phillies Lineup as they begin series with Dbacks at 6:40 PM at Citizens Bank Park



Turner 6

Castellanos 9

Harper DH

Realmuto 2

Schwarber 7

Bohm 3

Stott 4

Harrison 5

Guthrie 8



Wheeler RHP

Miguel Rojas gets a start at short for L.A. with J.D. Martinez at DH, David Peralta in left and Jason Heyward riding the bench.

#Dodgers lineup for game 1 vs Braves

Business as usual for Atlanta, with Eddie Rosario in left and the red-hot Marcell Ozuna serving as the DH.

This is the lineup #Braves will stack against #Dodgers Gavin Stone tonight.

Zack McKinstry continues to lead off against righties while Nick Maton gets a start as the DH with Akil Baddoo in left and Zack Short at second.

The Royals have shaken up the lineup today, with Nick Pratto leading off while Bobby Witt Jr. drops all the way down to sixth. Michael Massey will DH with Maikel Garcia and Nicky Lopez at third in his return from the IL.

The #Royals are making big changes today. The lineup:

1. LF Nick Pratto

2. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino

3. C Salvador Perez

4. RF MJ Melendez

5. DH Michael Massey

6. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

7. 3B Nicky Lopez

8. CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

9. 2B Maikel Garcia



P Brady Singer

TBA

TBA

Marlins TBA

Charlie Blackmon will serve as the DH with Jurickson Profar starting in left and pushing Randal Grichuk to the bench. Ryan McMahon, Harold Castro and Michael Toglia will take third, second and first respectively.

5/22 Colorado Rockies Lineup:



1 DH Charlie Blackmon

2 LF Jurickson Profar

3 RF Kris Bryant

4 C Elias Diaz

5 3B Ryan McMahon

6 2B Harold Castro

7 CF Brenton Doyle

8 1B Michael Toglia

9 SS Ezequiel Tovar



SP:Chase Anderson

TBA

TBA