Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, May 22

Monday means a lighter slate of games for those looking to set their DFS lineups, with just seven games in the main draw over at DraftKings starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. With a limited menu of options to choose from, here are three teams we recommend stacking tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, May 22

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Matt Olson ($5,200)

Sean Murphy ($5,000)

Marcell Ozuna ($2,700)

The Braves lineup has been a Death Star all season long, and now Atlanta will get to take a crack at recently-recalled Dodgers rookie Gavin Stone. One of L.A.’s top pitching prospects, Stone struggled mightily in his MLB debut against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out just one batter in four innings of work. The righty’s changeup remains a real weapon, but it remains to be seen whether he has the stuff necessary to compete against the best big league lineups, and asking him to keep Atlanta’s bats in check will be a tall order.

A changeup as his main secondary offering means that Stone has run slightly reverse platoon splits at every level of the Minors, so you should feel confident firing up both lefties and righties for this stack. Olson and Murphy each sport an OPS over .900 on the year, while Ozuna has three homers over his last 10 games and comes with a salary that will allow you to fit Acuna Jr.

Luis Arraez ($5,500)

Jorge Soler ($5,300)

Garrett Cooper ($5,000)

Bryan de la Cruz ($3,700)

The highest implied total of the day — at nearly 12 runs — belongs, unsurprisingly, to the game being played at Coors Field. While Marlins righty Edward Cabrera has electric raw stuff that should give you a little pause about stacking the Rockies’ weak lineup, Colorado starter Chase Anderson should be vulnerable today. A 35-year-old journeyman, Anderson had a mediocre 4.30 ERA down at Triple-A but was called up to Colorado’s rotation due to injuries to Antonio Senzatela and German Marquez.

Arraez looks well on his way to taking home a batting title this year, while Soler put up four hits (and a homer) on Sunday and looks to be heating up in May. The biggest value play here, though, is de la Cruz, who has an everyday outfield spot with Jesus Sanchez sidelined and has put up a 1.227 OPS over his last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,600)

Jarred Kelenic ($4,600)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,000)

Teoscar Hernandez ($3,600)

Seattle’s offense has disappointed so far this year, but this is a can’t-miss spot with an implied run total of 5.3. The reason? A’s lefty Kyle Muller, who’s given up at least four earned runs in each of his last six starts. Righties Rodriguez, Suarez and Hernandez should feast tonight, while Kelenic has been much better in left-on-left situations than he was as a rookie — and Muller has allowed a .917 OPS to lefties this year anyway. And if that fails, don’t worry: Oakland has by far the league’s worst bullpen, too.