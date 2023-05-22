Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Twins on Monday, May 22

The Minnesota Twins will look to continue to grow their lead in the American League Central when they welcome the San Francisco Giants to Target Field for the start of a three-game series. The Giants will go with opener John Brebbia (2-0, 4.26 ERA) in what should be a bullpen day while the Twins will counter with starter Bailey Ober (3-0, 1.78 ERA).

Minnesota is a -145 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco checks in as +125 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Giants-Twins picks: Monday, May 22

Injury report

Giants

Day to day: SP Logan Webb (back tightness)

Out: C Joey Bart (left groin strain), SP Ross Stripling (low back strain), OF/DH Joc Pederson (right hand contusion), OF Austin Slater (left hamstring strain)

Twins

Day to day: OF Byron Buxton (right leg tightness)

Out: 2B Jorge Polanco (let hamstring strain), UTIL Nick Gordon (fractured right leg), OF Max Kepler (left hamstring strain), RP Jorge Alcala (right radial stress fracture), SP Kenta Maeda (right triceps strain)

Starting pitchers

John Brebbia vs. Bailey Ober

With Stripling on the IL, Brebbia gets the starting assignment as an opener. It’ll be the righty’s third time in that role this season, and his first since he threw a scoreless inning against the Diamondbacks on May 12. The Giants haven’t said who will follow Brebbia, but Sean Manaea (1-2, 7.81 ERA) serves as an obvious candidate, as he opened the season as a starter before being demoted to the bullpen.

Ober’s been one of the biggest surprises of this MLB season, and he’ll look to continue that strong start today. Ober currently ranks in the 85th percentile in chase rate, and is limiting batters to an average of .184 on his fastball and a .192 average on his slider.

Over/Under pick

While Ober’s cleared this under in all five of his starts this season, this over has cleared in both of the games that Brebbia has opened this season, which is the trend I’m following. The Giants have the third-worst bullpen ERA in baseball (5.22) and will have to cover nine innings tonight. Runs should come in bunches for a hot Twins lineup.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

As mentioned above, the Giants’ underperforming bullpen has a tall task ahead of it tonight, and I can’t see a way they keep their offense in it. Ride with the home team.

Pick: Twins