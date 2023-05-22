Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Braves on Monday, May 22

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, May 22. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Rookie Gavin Stone (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers in his second career start while Charlie Morton (5-3, 2.85 ERA) will pitch for the Braves.

Atlanta is a -155 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with L.A. coming in at +135. The total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers-Braves picks: Monday, May 22

Injury report

Braves

Out: SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow), SP Max Fried (forearm), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder)

Dodgers

Out: SP Dustin May (elbow), SP Michael Grove (groin), SP Julio Urias (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Charlie Morton vs. Gavin Stone

Morton has, as expected, been highly consistent this year, generally lasting right around six innings and letting up three or fewer runs. His latest start saw him pitch 6.2 frames against a powerful Texas Rangers lineup, and he kept them from scoring any runs while on the mound. Morton struck out 10 and walked just one batter.

Stone made his MLB debut earlier this month, allowing four earned runs to the Phillies in just four innings pitched. He walked two batters and struck out just one.

Over/Under pick

We’re looking at two of the best offenses in MLB right now. The Dodgers put up 23 runs in their four-game weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Braves lineup has been cooking all year long. Both teams rank in the top five in runs per game, and with the rookie Stone on the mound, I don’t think Atlanta should have any trouble driving this score up. We can expect the Dodgers to add a run or three as well.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

This Morton-Stone matchup is so severely titled toward the Braves that it almost doesn’t seem fair. The Atlanta lineup has been a powerful force this season and ranks in the top five of runs per game in MLB, and I think that they will chew up the rookie Stone. The Dodgers also rank in the top five, but Morton shows consistency against even the best of the best in baseball. I have to go with the home team here.

Pick: Braves