Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Rays on Monday, May 22

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, May 22. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.05 ERA) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, and reliever Trevor Kelley (0-1, 7.50 ERA) will serve as the opener for the Rays before giving way to bulk man Josh Fleming.

Both teams enter with -110 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 8.5.

Blue Jays-Rays picks: Monday, May 22

Injury report

Rays

Out: SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique)

Blue Jays

Out: 2B Santiago Espinal (hamstring), RHP Mitch White (elbow), RHP Zach Pop (hamstring), RHP Adam Cimber (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Chris Bassitt vs. Trevor Kelley

Bassitt has rocketed into May with three starts in which he has given up zero earned runs. Two of those outings lasted seven innings, and he went the full nine against the Atlanta Braves. This month, the righty has struck out 20 batters and walked seven. He has not yet pitched against the Rays this season.

This will be more of a bullpen game for the Rays, as Kelley has started just a single game this season and lasted two innings. He allowed one run and struck out two batters in that two-inning start. He has pitched just six innings this entire season.

Over/Under pick

This is a tough one to balance: The Rays are one of the highest-scoring teams in baseball, but going up against Bassitt is a whole new challenge for any offense in the month of May. Tampa should be able to grab a few runs, and the totals of the three games these two teams played earlier this season were 9, 7, and 9. But I’m going with the under, given Bassitt’s latest performances.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Bassitt is hard to deny right now, despite the Rays’ phenomenal batting. Zero runs allowed in the month of May — while his streak may end today, I doubt it’ll be with a bang. The Blue Jays have struggled as of late, but they took two of three against the Rays earlier this season.

Pick: Blue Jays