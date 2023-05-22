Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Reds on Monday, May 22

The resurgent St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, May 22. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.21 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals, and Brandon Williamson (0-0, 1.59 ERA) will pitch for the Reds.

St. Louis is a -190 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincinnati coming in at +160. The total is set at 10.

Cardinals-Reds picks: Monday, May 22

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Fernando Cruz (shoulder), OF TJ Friedl (oblique), RP Tony Santillan (back), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), RP Connor Overton (elbow), OF Henry Ramos (hip)

Cardinals

Out: OF Dylan Carlson (ankle), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), SP/RP Jake Woodford (shoulder), INF Jose Fermin (quad)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Montgomery vs. Brandon Williamson

Montgomery has struggled in his last two starts, allowing nine runs in 10.1 innings to the Cubs and the Brewers. He was pretty solid throughout April, with an ERA under 4.00, and if he can return to that kind of consistency, he’ll be in good shape. He struck out seven Milwaukee batters in his latest start.

Williamson got the call for his MLB debut last week, pitching for 5.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies. He allowed just one earned run on a home run, struck out six batters, and walked two.

Over/Under pick

The Cardinals lineup has piled up 32 runs over their last four games, including 10 on Sunday. With that kind of momentum, we should be in for a high-scoring affair in a hitter-friendly park. Montgomery is sure to let up a few runs, given his May performance thus far.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals have been inconsistent this season, but just won three of four games in their series against the Dodgers, and hit double digits in the runs column in two of those three victories. The Reds, on the other hand, just got swept by the Yankees. Despite Montgomery’s struggles, the Cardinals should be able to put up enough run support against the rookie Williamson to eke out a win here.

Pick: Cardinals