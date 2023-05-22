 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When do 2023 NBA Finals start?

Here’s a look at the schedule for the NBA Finals.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
A generic basketball photo of the Official Wilson basketball with the NBA Finals logo during Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 2, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Finals is set with the Denver Nuggets facing the Miami Heat for the championship. Denver is coming into the Finals after sweeping the Lakers in the West finals, while Miami currently holds a 3-0 lead over the Celtics in the East finals. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs, so the Heat are set to make the Finals even though they haven’t officially clinched the spot yet.

The Nuggets were the No. 1 seed in the West and went through the conference with no issues. They are in the Finals for the first time in franchise history. They’ll most likely be facing the Heat, who are one win away from going back to the Finals for the first time since 2020.

Here’s a look a the full schedule for this year’s Finals, with location, dates, times and TV information.

NBA Finals 2023 schedule

Game 1: Celtics/Heat @ Nuggets, Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 2: Celtics/Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 4, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 3: Nuggets @ Celtics/Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4: Nuggets @ Celtics/Heat, Friday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
*Game 5: Celtics/Heat @ Nuggets, Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
*Game 6: Nuggets @ Celtics/Heat, Thursday, June 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
*Game 7: Celtics/Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 18, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Games 5-7 are played if necessary.

