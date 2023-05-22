When do 2023 NBA Finals start?

The 2023 NBA Finals is set with the Denver Nuggets facing the Miami Heat for the championship. Denver is coming into the Finals after sweeping the Lakers in the West finals, while Miami currently holds a 3-0 lead over the Celtics in the East finals. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs, so the Heat are set to make the Finals even though they haven’t officially clinched the spot yet.

The Nuggets were the No. 1 seed in the West and went through the conference with no issues. They are in the Finals for the first time in franchise history. They’ll most likely be facing the Heat, who are one win away from going back to the Finals for the first time since 2020.

Here’s a look a the full schedule for this year’s Finals, with location, dates, times and TV information.

NBA Finals 2023 schedule

Game 1: Celtics/Heat @ Nuggets, Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Celtics/Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 4, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Nuggets @ Celtics/Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Nuggets @ Celtics/Heat, Friday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 5: Celtics/Heat @ Nuggets, Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 6: Nuggets @ Celtics/Heat, Thursday, June 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 7: Celtics/Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 18, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Games 5-7 are played if necessary.