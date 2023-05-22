Opening odds for 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge sees the PGA TOUR head to Fort Worth, Texas to tee off at the Colonial Country Club. Despite the excitement of the PGA Championship last week, we can still expect to see an impressive field in the Lone Star State this week.

Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with local DFW-area hero Jordan Spieth getting a homecoming welcome at +1200. Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau follow at +1400, with Collin Morikawa coming in at +1600.

In 2022, Sam Burns beat Scheffler in a playoff to win. No champion has ever defended his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge since Sam Hogan pulled off the feat twice in the 1940s and 1950s. Burns is set at +2200 to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, which tees off Thursday, May 25.