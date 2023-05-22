Opening odds for 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge sees the PGA TOUR head to Fort Worth, Texas to tee off at the Colonial Country Club. Despite the excitement of the PGA Championship last week, we can still expect to see an impressive field in the Lone Star State this week.
Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with local DFW-area hero Jordan Spieth getting a homecoming welcome at +1200. Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau follow at +1400, with Collin Morikawa coming in at +1600.
In 2022, Sam Burns beat Scheffler in a playoff to win. No champion has ever defended his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge since Sam Hogan pulled off the feat twice in the 1940s and 1950s. Burns is set at +2200 to win.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, which tees off Thursday, May 25.
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+450
|+115
|−175
|Jordan Spieth
|+1200
|+280
|+140
|Viktor Hovland
|+1400
|+350
|+170
|Tony Finau
|+1400
|+330
|+165
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|+360
|+180
|Sungjae Im
|+2000
|+450
|+220
|Sam Burns
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Max Homa
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Rickie Fowler
|+2800
|+600
|+300
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3000
|+600
|+300
|Justin Rose
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|Russell Henley
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Cam Davis
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Si Woo Kim
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Chris Kirk
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Min Woo Lee
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Brian Harman
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Tom Hoge
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Kurt Kitayama
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Denny McCarthy
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Taylor Moore
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Harris English
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Emiliano Grillo
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Thomas Detry
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Ryan Fox
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Lucas Herbert
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|K.H. Lee
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Byeong Hun An
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Brendon Todd
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Patrick Rodgers
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Justin Suh
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|J.J. Spaun
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Eric Cole
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Alex Smalley
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Maverick McNealy
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Joseph Bramlett
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|J.T. Poston
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Davis Riley
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Beau Hossler
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Nick Taylor
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Hayden Buckley
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Billy Horschel
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Will Gordon
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Sam Stevens
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Ryan Palmer
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Ben Griffin
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Andrew Putnam
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Sepp Straka
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Scott Stallings
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|S.H. Kim
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matt Wallace
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Alex Noren
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Akshay Bhatia
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Vincent Norrman
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Robby Shelton
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Michael Kim
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Garrick Higgo
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Cameron Champ
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ben Martin
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Austin Eckroat
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Nick Hardy
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Matt NeSmith
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Mark Hubbard
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Luke List
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Lee Hodges
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Jimmy Walker
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Dylan Wu
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Aaron Rai
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Zecheng Dou
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Sam Ryder
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Danny Willett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|MJ Daffue
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kevin Streelman
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Harry Hall
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Pierceson Coody
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Greyson Sigg
|+30000
|+6000
|+2000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|David Lingmerth
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Chez Reavie
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+6000
|+2000
|Carson Young
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Ben Taylor
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Austin Smotherman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|+6000
|+2000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Peter Malnati
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Henrik Norlander
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Harry Higgs
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|David Lipsky
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Adam Long
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Zach Johnson
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Russell Knox
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Michael Block
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Kramer Hickok
|+40000
|+7000
|+2200
|Justin Lower
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Matthias Schwab
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Troy Merritt
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Dylan Frittelli
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Cole Hammer
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Cody Gribble
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Zac Blair
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Luke Donald
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Kevin Kisner
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Harrison Endycott
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Tyson Alexander
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|Paul Haley II
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Erik Compton
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000