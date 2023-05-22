 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The field is set for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge sees the PGA TOUR head to Fort Worth, Texas to tee off at the Colonial Country Club. Despite the excitement of the PGA Championship last week, we can still expect to see an impressive field in the Lone Star State this week.

Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with local DFW-area hero Jordan Spieth getting a homecoming welcome at +1200. Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau follow at +1400, with Collin Morikawa coming in at +1600.

In 2022, Sam Burns beat Scheffler in a playoff to win. No champion has ever defended his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge since Sam Hogan pulled off the feat twice in the 1940s and 1950s. Burns is set at +2200 to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, which tees off Thursday, May 25.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +450 +115 −175
Jordan Spieth +1200 +280 +140
Viktor Hovland +1400 +350 +170
Tony Finau +1400 +330 +165
Collin Morikawa +1600 +360 +180
Sungjae Im +2000 +450 +220
Sam Burns +2200 +500 +240
Max Homa +2200 +500 +240
Rickie Fowler +2800 +600 +300
Tommy Fleetwood +3000 +600 +300
Justin Rose +3000 +650 +300
Russell Henley +4000 +850 +360
Cam Davis +4000 +900 +400
Si Woo Kim +4500 +900 +400
Chris Kirk +5000 +1000 +450
Min Woo Lee +5500 +1100 +500
Brian Harman +5500 +1100 +450
Tom Hoge +6000 +1200 +500
Stephan Jaeger +6000 +1200 +550
Kurt Kitayama +6000 +1200 +550
Denny McCarthy +6000 +1200 +550
Taylor Moore +6500 +1200 +550
Harris English +7000 +1400 +600
Emiliano Grillo +7000 +1400 +600
Thomas Detry +7500 +1400 +650
Ryan Fox +7500 +1400 +650
Lucas Herbert +7500 +1400 +650
K.H. Lee +7500 +1400 +600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500 +1400 +600
Byeong Hun An +7500 +1400 +650
Brendon Todd +7500 +1400 +600
Patrick Rodgers +8000 +1600 +700
Justin Suh +8000 +1600 +750
J.J. Spaun +8000 +1600 +700
Eric Cole +8000 +1600 +700
Alex Smalley +8000 +1600 +700
Maverick McNealy +9000 +1600 +750
Joseph Bramlett +9000 +1800 +800
J.T. Poston +9000 +1800 +750
Davis Riley +9000 +1800 +750
Beau Hossler +9000 +1800 +750
Nick Taylor +10000 +2000 +850
Hayden Buckley +10000 +2000 +800
Billy Horschel +10000 +1800 +800
Will Gordon +11000 +2200 +900
Sam Stevens +11000 +2200 +900
Ryan Palmer +11000 +2200 +900
Ben Griffin +11000 +2200 +900
Andrew Putnam +11000 +2200 +900
Sepp Straka +13000 +2200 +1000
Scott Stallings +13000 +2500 +1000
S.H. Kim +13000 +2200 +1000
Matt Wallace +13000 +2800 +1100
Joel Dahmen +13000 +2500 +1000
Alex Noren +13000 +2200 +900
Akshay Bhatia +13000 +2800 +1100
Vincent Norrman +15000 +2800 +1100
Robby Shelton +15000 +3000 +1200
Nate Lashley +15000 +3000 +1200
Michael Kim +15000 +3000 +1200
Garrick Higgo +15000 +3000 +1200
Cameron Champ +15000 +3000 +1200
Ben Martin +15000 +2800 +1100
Austin Eckroat +15000 +3000 +1200
Adam Schenk +15000 +2800 +1100
Patton Kizzire +18000 +3500 +1200
Nick Hardy +18000 +3500 +1200
Matt NeSmith +18000 +3500 +1200
Mark Hubbard +18000 +3500 +1200
Luke List +18000 +3500 +1200
Lee Hodges +18000 +3500 +1200
Jimmy Walker +18000 +3500 +1200
Dylan Wu +18000 +3500 +1200
Aaron Rai +18000 +3500 +1200
Zecheng Dou +20000 +3500 +1400
Sam Ryder +20000 +3500 +1400
Danny Willett +20000 +3500 +1400
Tyler Duncan +25000 +4500 +1600
MJ Daffue +25000 +4500 +1800
Kevin Streelman +25000 +4500 +1600
Harry Hall +25000 +4500 +1600
Scott Piercy +30000 +5000 +1800
Pierceson Coody +30000 +5000 +1800
Kevin Tway +30000 +5500 +2200
Greyson Sigg +30000 +6000 +2000
Erik Van Rooyen +30000 +5500 +2000
David Lingmerth +30000 +5500 +2000
Chez Reavie +30000 +5000 +1800
Chad Ramey +30000 +6000 +2000
Carson Young +30000 +5500 +2000
Callum Tarren +30000 +5000 +2000
Ben Taylor +30000 +5500 +2000
Austin Smotherman +30000 +5500 +2000
Andrew Novak +30000 +6000 +2000
Aaron Baddeley +30000 +5500 +2000
Peter Malnati +35000 +6500 +2200
Henrik Norlander +35000 +6500 +2200
Harry Higgs +35000 +6500 +2200
David Lipsky +35000 +6500 +2200
Adam Long +35000 +6000 +2200
Zach Johnson +40000 +7000 +2500
Russell Knox +40000 +7500 +2500
Michael Block +40000 +7500 +2800
Kramer Hickok +40000 +7000 +2200
Justin Lower +40000 +7500 +2800
Matthias Schwab +40000 +7500 +2500
Troy Merritt +50000 +8000 +3000
Rory Sabbatini +50000 +10000 +3500
Richy Werenski +50000 +9000 +3500
Dylan Frittelli +50000 +9000 +3500
Cole Hammer +50000 +9000 +3000
Cody Gribble +50000 +9000 +3500
Zac Blair +60000 +10000 +3500
Luke Donald +60000 +10000 +3500
Kevin Kisner +60000 +10000 +3500
Harrison Endycott +60000 +11000 +4000
Tyson Alexander +100000 +15000 +5500
Paul Haley II +100000 +18000 +5500
Erik Compton +100000 +15000 +5000
Kyle Westmoreland +150000 +25000 +8000

