Full field for 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

By Grace McDermott
2023 PGA Championship - Round Two Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR isn’t slowing down after last week’s major as golfers head south for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, which will tee off from Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth Texas on Thursday, May 25.

The field is headlined by Scottie Scheffler, who is also the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450 to win. He fell in last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge to Sam Burns in a playoff. Burns returns to the field as well, but will have stiff competition as he looks for a back-to-back repeat.

Max Homa, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, and Collin Morikawa all join the field. Jordan Spieth, who hails from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will have a homecoming this week, with +1200 odds to win the tournament. Spieth previously won in 2016.

The newest fan favorite will also head to the Lone Star State — PGA teaching pro Michael Block, who finished T15 at the PGA Championship after sinking an ace in the final round, has been invited to the Charles Schwab Challenge as well. He’s skyrocketed to 577th in the world already, and is exempt for next year’s PGA Championship already.

Can he actually earn a PGA TOUR card as well? He would need to make the equivalent of the Top 125 of the FedEx Cup points list by the end of the regular season to do so, and he’s at 59 points after the PGA Championship. Rickie Fowler was the last player to earn a card in 2022, and he finished with 323.797 points.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge teeing off Thursday, May 25.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field

Tyson Alexander 85 191
Byeong Hun An 58 137
Aaron Baddeley 97 319
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 95 78
Akshay Bhatia - 181
Zac Blair 139 437
Michael Block - 577
Joseph Bramlett 73 153
Hayden Buckley 35 71
Sam Burns 13 14
Cameron Champ 134 208
Eric Cole 44 103
Erik Compton - -
Pierceson Coody - 148
MJ Daffue 124 154
Joel Dahmen 68 113
Cam Davis 71 49
Thomas Detry 39 86
Luke Donald 204 459
Zecheng Dou 121 162
Tyler Duncan 93 187
Austin Eckroat 80 120
Harrison Endycott 119 314
Harris English 36 39
Tony Finau 4 12
Tommy Fleetwood 48 23
Rickie Fowler 30 52
Ryan Fox - 41
Dylan Frittelli 133 225
Will Gordon 88 131
Cody Gribble 136 447
Ben Griffin 60 87
Emiliano Grillo 57 80
Paul Haley II 158 198
Harry Hall 99 197
Cole Hammer - 435
Nick Hardy 43 189
Brian Harman 32 37
Russell Henley 31 31
Lucas Herbert 151 48
Kramer Hickok 144 321
Garrick Higgo 81 200
Harry Higgs 126 294
Lee Hodges 83 132
Tom Hoge 34 32
Max Homa 3 7
Billy Horschel 109 35
Beau Hossler 67 121
Viktor Hovland 18 6
Mark Hubbard 82 124
Sungjae Im 24 19
Stephan Jaeger 74 116
Zach Johnson 154 242
Michael Kim 91 157
S.H. Kim 69 140
Si Woo Kim 11 38
Chris Kirk 14 36
Kevin Kisner 190 65
Kurt Kitayama 10 20
Patton Kizzire 107 205
Russell Knox 137 239
Nate Lashley 90 180
K.H. Lee 54 43
Min Woo Lee - 61
David Lingmerth 78 122
David Lipsky 100 178
Luke List 122 118
Adam Long 135 237
Justin Lower 101 229
Peter Malnati 114 222
Ben Martin 86 184
Denny McCarthy 45 54
Maverick McNealy 79 92
Troy Merritt 138 168
Taylor Moore 16 45
Collin Morikawa 26 17
Matt NeSmith 52 99
Alex Noren 117 60
Henrik Norlander 127 383
Vincent Norrman 111 301
Andrew Novak 102 318
Ryan Palmer 145 167
Scott Piercy 113 250
J.T. Poston 76 56
Andrew Putnam 37 73
Aaron Rai 96 139
Chad Ramey 130 226
Chez Reavie 118 109
Davis Riley 38 74
Patrick Rodgers 42 101
Justin Rose 22 29
Sam Ryder 55 111
Rory Sabbatini 200 374
Scottie Scheffler 2 1
Adam Schenk 50 91
Matthias Schwab 129 323
Robby Shelton 72 119
Greyson Sigg 104 230
Alex Smalley 65 93
Austin Smotherman 123 298
J.J. Spaun 62 75
Jordan Spieth 21 11
Scott Stallings 110 68
Sam Stevens 56 130
Sepp Straka 47 34
Kevin Streelman 125 159
Justin Suh 75 76
Callum Tarren 87 152
Ben Taylor 53 102
Nick Taylor 25 66
Brendon Todd 49 72
Kevin Tway 131 291
Erik van Rooyen 120 145
Jimmy Walker 108 243
Matt Wallace 63 117
Richy Werenski 128 449
Kyle Westmoreland 187 588
Danny Willett 64 106
Dylan Wu 98 296
Carson Young 105 302
Sean O'Hair 132 433
Cameron Percy 140 306
Ryan Armour 141 336
C.T. Pan 142 185
Charley Hoffman 143 384
Chris Stroud 146 476
Martin Laird 148 236
Doug Ghim 149 252
Brent Grant 150 365
Brice Garnett 152 369

