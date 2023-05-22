Full field for 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA TOUR isn’t slowing down after last week’s major as golfers head south for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, which will tee off from Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth Texas on Thursday, May 25.

The field is headlined by Scottie Scheffler, who is also the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450 to win. He fell in last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge to Sam Burns in a playoff. Burns returns to the field as well, but will have stiff competition as he looks for a back-to-back repeat.

Max Homa, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, and Collin Morikawa all join the field. Jordan Spieth, who hails from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will have a homecoming this week, with +1200 odds to win the tournament. Spieth previously won in 2016.

The newest fan favorite will also head to the Lone Star State — PGA teaching pro Michael Block, who finished T15 at the PGA Championship after sinking an ace in the final round, has been invited to the Charles Schwab Challenge as well. He’s skyrocketed to 577th in the world already, and is exempt for next year’s PGA Championship already.

Can he actually earn a PGA TOUR card as well? He would need to make the equivalent of the Top 125 of the FedEx Cup points list by the end of the regular season to do so, and he’s at 59 points after the PGA Championship. Rickie Fowler was the last player to earn a card in 2022, and he finished with 323.797 points.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge teeing off Thursday, May 25.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field