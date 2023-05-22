How to get tickets for Charles Schwab Challenge this year?

The PGA TOUR heads to Forth Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. If you’re in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and looking to catch a glimpse of hometown hero Jordan Spieth or World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, here’s how to snag tickets for the pro-am and the tournament itself.

The tournament runs from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28 at Colonial Country Club. Children aged 15 and under can get in for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

On the event website, you can buy a single-day pass to be used any one day from Wednesday through Sunday for $85. A ticket to the Wednesday pro-am costs $50, and one-day tickets to any round of the tournament also cost $50. There are also more expensive single-day packages that include other perks.

Tickets are also available for resale on websites like TickPick, StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeetGeek.