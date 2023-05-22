Who won last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge?

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will be held at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28. In 2022, Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler went to a playoff after 72 holes, and Burns emerged victorious with a final score of -9.

Scheffler and Burns both return to the field this year, and the former is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450. Burns enters at +2200. Something of note — no Charles Schwab Challenge winner has won in back-to-back years since Ben Hogan pulled it off twice in the 1940s and the 1950s when it was called the Colonial National Invitation.

Hometown favorite Jordan Spieth, who won in 2016 with a score of -17, returns to the field and is behind just Scheffler on the odds board at +1200. Justin Rose, the 2018 champion, also returns with +3000 odds to win it again.