Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will take place this week at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas. Last year ended in an exciting playoff finish that saw Sam Burns best Scottie Scheffler, and both golfers return to the field this year. They’re joined by DFW hometown hero Jordan Spieth, as well as Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, and Tony Finau. Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450, followed by Spieth at +1200.

The golfers will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s this week, and may have to deal with wet greens on Saturday, as the forecast calls for morning showers.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge starting Thursday, May 25 and ending Sunday, May 28.

Thursday, May 25

Hi 83°, Low 66°: Partly cloudy, 22% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Friday, May 26

Hi 85°, Low 66°: Mostly cloudy, 17% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Saturday, May 27

Hi 84°, Low 67°: AM showers, 34% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Sunday, May 28

Hi 89°, Low 71°: Partly cloudy, 17% chance of precipitation, 12 MPH winds