How to watch Hurricanes vs. Panthers in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Final in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers in in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Hurricanes entered this series after beating the New Jersey Devils in five games. Now Carolina finds itself in a 2-0 series hole after back-to-back overtime losses to the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has scored the game-winner in OT in each of the first two contests. Despite it only being Game 3, this is essentially Game 4 of the series. Game 1 went to quadruple OT with six periods and change.

The Hurricanes turned to Antti Raanta in net for Game 2 over Frederik Andersen. Raanta made 24 saves on 26 shots in the Game 2 loss. The Hurricanes went 0-for-3 on the power play in Game 2 and are 2-for-9 on the series.

A big reason the Panthers are up 2-0 in this series is goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 37 saves in the Game 2 win after making over 60 in Game 1. Tkachuk has the two OT goals but the play of captain Aleksander Barkov shouldn’t go overlooked. He has two goals and an assist over the first two games of the series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Panthers live stream

Date: Monday, May 22

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via the Watch TNT app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.