2023 NCAA Softball Super Regional Schedule for May 25-28

The Super Regionals for the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament will take place this weekend, with the action running from Thursday through Sunday. 16 teams remain standing in the field and the eight winners from this weekend’s series will officially punch their tickets to the 2023 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, OK, next weekend.

There were a few stunners coming out of the Regional round this past weekend, most notably No. 2 UCLA being bounced out of its own corner of the bracket. The Bruins were swept 0-2 and didn’t even reach the region final, allowing for San Diego State to eventually emerge victorious. We also saw Louisiana make the short trek to the Baton Rouge Regional and take out No. 10 LSU in both games of the region final to advance.

The better-seeded team will be the road team in Game 1, and the home team in Game 2. If a Game 3 is needed, a coin flip will determine the home team and who gets last at-bat.

NCAA Softball Super Regional Schedule for Thursday, May 25-28

No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 1 Oklahoma

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 2 p.m., No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Clemson, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 1 p.m., No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA



No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Duke

Game 1: Friday, May 26, noon, No. 8 Duke vs. No. 9 Stanford, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 3 p.m., No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Duke, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA



No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Alabama

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Northwestern, ESPNU

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m., No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Alabama, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA



No. 13 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 4 p.m., No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Texas, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 3 p.m., No. 13 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA



No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State

Game 1: Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m., No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Georgia, ESPN2

Game 2: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State, TBD

Game 3: Saturday, May 27, Time TBA



Game 1: Thursday, May 25, 9 p.m., No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Oregon, ESPN2

Game 2: Friday, May 26, 6 p.m., Oregon vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, TBD

Game 3: Saturday, May 27, Time TBA



Louisiana vs. No. 7 Washington

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 10 p.m., No. 7 Washington vs. Louisiana, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., Louisiana vs. No. 7 Washington, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA

San Diego State vs. No. 15 Utah

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 10 p.m., No. 15 Utah vs. San Diego State, ESPNU

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 5 p.m., San Diego State vs. No. 15 Utah, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA