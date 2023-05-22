Who will the Nuggets play in the 2023 NBA Finals?

The Denver Nuggets have swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Nuggets have done well to advance to the Finals after grabbing the No. 1 seed in the West, and are healthy at the right time for what seems like the first time in the Nikola Jokic era.

The Nuggets will either play the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the title series officially, but unofficially Miami has already clinched this spot. The Heat are up 3-0 on the Celtics and no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs. It’s only a matter of time before we see the Heat punch their ticket to the Finals.

In defeating the Lakers, the Nuggets also broke a losing streak against their SoCal rivals in conference finals series. Denver had lost three conference finals series in a row to Los Angeles prior to this encounter, falling in 1985, 2009 and 2020.