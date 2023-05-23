F1 schedule: Monaco Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The iconic Monaco Grand Prix is the next stop on the F1 schedule. The race weekend begins at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 25 with a pair of practice sessions. After another practice session — starting at 6:30 a.m. ET on Saturday — the drivers will begin qualifying at 10:00 a.m. ET. This will determine the starting grid for the race.

Finally, the actual race will take place on Sunday, May 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET with what is sure to be a thrilling spectacle from this extraordinary track.

All events will broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen, who is the current points leader, has the best odds to win the event (+115) according to DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate and the winner of the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, Sergio Perez, has +285 to claim the top spot on the podium. From there, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso are next in line with +330 and +650 odds respectively.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Monaco Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, May 25

7:30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, May 26

6:30 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN, WatchESPN

Sunday, May 27

9:00 a.m. ET — Monaco Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN