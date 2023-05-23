Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 on Tuesday

The Miami Heat look to complete the sweep of the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 23. Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on TNT. The Heat have a great chance to clinch the series at home, but if they lose, the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5.

The Celtics will be without power forward Danilo Gallinari for Game 4 as he still has a knee injury. The Heat are expected to be down point guard Tyler Herro, who is recovering from a hand injury. Power forward Kevin Love is probably for Tuesday’s game, despite a left lower leg muscle strain.

The Heat are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -120 moneyline odds, with the Celtics installed as the +100 underdogs. The point total is set at 216.

Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1.5

This game is close to a pick ‘em, with Miami barely favored at home. So far in this series, the Heat have won by seven, six and 26, with the latter being the first game on their home court. Boston hasn’t been able to find a way to gain the upper hand, and many analysts have recognized an apparent quit in the team’s mentality. Miami should cover unless the Celtics can make some magical turnaround on Tuesday night.

Over/Under: Over 216

The point totals for the three games in the series have been 237, 216 and 230, respectively. The point total for Game 4, being set at 216, seems low the way these teams have been playing. I don’t think Miami rolls to as dominant of a win as they did in Game 3, but the over should still hit.