Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s Game 4 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics have their backs against the wall and are trying to avoid getting swept in the Eastern Conference Finals. They head into Game 4 on Tuesday down 3-0 in the series and must pick up a huge win on the road. Bettors can come out on top by targeting the best player prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for the Celtics in Tuesday’s game.

Jayson Tatum over 2.5 three-pointers made (-175)

Tatum has needed to tune his range finder from deep in this series. He has attempted 20 three-pointers and has only connected on five of them. The Eastern Conference semifinals saw Tatum and the Celtics play seven games against the Philadelphia 76ers. He connected on at least three three-pointers in five of the seven games. While Tatum has struggled in the series, he will need to lock in from deep and should end with at least three three-pointers from beyond the arc if Boston wants a chance to force Game 5.

Robert Williams over 7.5 points (+100)

“Time Lord” came off the bench for Boston in Game 3, but that didn’t lessen his impact. Williams has tallied at least eight points in each game this series. The Celtics have to figure out a way to gain the upper hand in Game 4, and they aren’t going to be able to only force-feed Tatum. Whether or not Williams starts, he should be able to finish with at least eight points.

Al Horford under 5.5 rebounds (-105)

The veteran has struggled in the Eastern Conference Finals. After averaging 6.2 boards during the regular season, he has all but disappeared. Horford has tallied one, four and eight rebounds so far this series. After finishing with fewer than six boards in two of the three games in the series, I think he will finish with fewer than six rebounds on Tuesday.