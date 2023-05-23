Best Heat player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s Game 4 vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 23. The Heat own a 3-0 lead and will look to complete the sweep on Tuesday. Game 4 presents not only a chance for Miami to advance to the NBA Finals but also a new slate for player prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are our three favorite Heat player props for Tuesday’s game.

Jimmy Butler over 41.5 points, rebounds and assist combo (-120)

Butler has done some of everything for the Heat in this series. He is the offensive focal point but also does a decent job of distributing the ball and collecting rebounds. Butler has seen 47, 41 and 30 combined points, rebounds and assists so far in the Eastern Conference Finals. With how much he is involved on both sides of the court, he should be able to cross this line in Game 4.

Gabe Vincent over 11.5 points (-125)

All eyes typically are on Butler as he lights up the scoreboard. While this makes his teammates take a back seat in scoring, it allows some players to fly under the radar. Vincent has been an important factor for the Heat and has scored 15, 9 and 29 points in the three games so far. He has been getting several great looks from the field and is reliable at the free throw line. He should finish with at least 12 points on Tuesday.

Bam Adebayo over 9.5 rebounds (-105)

Adebayo has been solid in the Eastern Conference Finals but has been inconsistent on the glass. He had eight rebounds in Game 1, 17 in Game 2, and then three in Game 3. Adebayo has a good matchup against Al Horford down low and despite two of the three games seeing the under hit for this total, I think he will bounce back and finishes with at least double-digit rebounds.