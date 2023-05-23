 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best player prop specials to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 4

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player specials for Game 4 between the Celtics and Heat.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat react during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat meet in Game 4 Tuesday, with Miami hoping to close out the Eastern Conference Finals with a sweep. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo 55+ combined points (+200)

Butler has been phenomenal in the postseason, averaging 29.9 points per game. He has dropped off a little bit in the conference finals thanks to the bench exploding, but he’s still putting up 26 ppg. Adebayo has taken on more of a scoring role, even though he took just five shots in the Game 3 blowout. Barring another lopsided result, these two players should combine to hit 55+ points in Game 4.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 8+ combined 3s (+300)

At some point, Boston’s three-point shots are going to start falling. The Celtics are shooting 29.2% from deep, and Brown is a big culprit for this drop in percentage. He has hit just two triples in the series, and put up a 0-7 showing from deep in Game 3. Tatum hasn’t been much better, connecting on three triples in Game 2 but shooting just 25% from behind the arc overall. In a do-or-die situation, both stars could explode from the perimeter in Game 4.

