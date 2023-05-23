Best player prop specials to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 4

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat meet in Game 4 Tuesday, with Miami hoping to close out the Eastern Conference Finals with a sweep. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo 55+ combined points (+200)

Butler has been phenomenal in the postseason, averaging 29.9 points per game. He has dropped off a little bit in the conference finals thanks to the bench exploding, but he’s still putting up 26 ppg. Adebayo has taken on more of a scoring role, even though he took just five shots in the Game 3 blowout. Barring another lopsided result, these two players should combine to hit 55+ points in Game 4.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 8+ combined 3s (+300)

At some point, Boston’s three-point shots are going to start falling. The Celtics are shooting 29.2% from deep, and Brown is a big culprit for this drop in percentage. He has hit just two triples in the series, and put up a 0-7 showing from deep in Game 3. Tatum hasn’t been much better, connecting on three triples in Game 2 but shooting just 25% from behind the arc overall. In a do-or-die situation, both stars could explode from the perimeter in Game 4.