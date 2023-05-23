Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 4

The Boston Celtics will attempt to keep their season alive when they meet the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday. The Heat will try to close out the series in a sweep, while Boston attempts to get at least one more game at home. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT. Below we’ll take a look at the best Same Game Parlay options for bettors ahead of the contest.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 4 between the Celtics and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+310)

Legs: Heat -1.5, over 210.5, Jimmy Butler 40+ points+rebounds+assists

The Heat have shown no signs of slowing down, so taking them to close this game out at home in what is essentially a moneyline bet is a good place to start. All three games in this series have gone over 210.5. If the Heat are going to win, there’s a strong chance Butler will be involved. He’s hit 40+ combined points, rebounds and assists in two of the three games, managing just 30 PRA in the Game 3 blowout. In what should be a closer contest, Butler will have more influence and run.

SGP 2 (+370)

Legs: Jaylen Brown under 24.5 points, Jayson Tatum over 27.5 points, Bam Adebayo over 17.5 points

After going for 22 points in the opener, Brown has been on the struggle bus for Games 2 and 3. His perimeter shooting will eventually come around, but he’s in a big slump right now and it’s hard to bank on him suddenly hitting triples at a decent clip. Tatum, on the other hand, has been more consistent. He had a down showing in Game 3 but has hit 30+ points in the first two games. Adebayo only took five shots in Game 3, so he missed out on his 20-point streak. He did hit 20+ in the first two games and should see more touches in a closer Game 4.

SGP 3 (+525)

Legs: Bam Adebayo over 15.5 points, Jimmy Butler over 4.5 assists, Jayson Tatum over 8.5 rebounds, Gabe Vincent 3+ 3s

As mentioned above, Adebayo should get back to his strong scoring ways in a more competitive game. Butler has hit 6+ assists in each game of this series, while Tatum has pulled down nine or more rebounds in the last two contests. Vincent’s three-point shooting has been a key for Miami in the playoffs, and he’s shooting 55.6% from deep in this series. He hit 3+ triples in Games 1 and 3 but the volume will be there in Game 4 as the Heat will urge him to keep chucking.