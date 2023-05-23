Best DFS lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Heat NBA Showdown in Game 4 Tuesday

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 23. The game will tip from the Kaseya Center in Miami at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. The Heat enters with a 3-0 lead and will head to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets with a win. If the Celtics pull off a road victory, the series will return back to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($18,900) - Tatum typically puts the team on his back but has been somewhat inconsistent for Boston. Game 3 showed that he was at least human on the basketball court but he still showed off how well-rounded he is, finishing with a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. With his most recent performance, there is some concern with utilizing him as your captain, but he has too much upside to overthink it.

Jimmy Butler ($18,600) - Butler is the focal point for Miami. Game 3 was a blowout victory and ended up being an outlier stat-wise. He only played 31 minutes and still had eight rebounds, six assists and 16 points. In the series' first two games, he averaged 42 minutes played with 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 31 points. With all of the areas that Butler can benefit your lineup, it makes sense to add him as a captain.

FLEX Plays

Gabe Vincent ($5,000) - With all eyes on Butler, Vincent has been able to fly under the radar. The point guard is coming off his best game of the series with 29 points, two rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. At this price point, Vincent has too much upside not to be in your lineup.

Robert Williams ($5,200) - The Celtics tried to shake things up in Game 3 by bringing Williams in off the bench. He still finished with eight points and eight rebounds in only 13 minutes of game time. Time Lord previously had played at least 23 minutes and finished with at least 13 points and an average of five rebounds. He isn’t involved enough to warrant a captain’s spot but is still a solid flex play.

Fades

Al Horford ($7,000) - It’s no secret that the best basketball for the 36-year-old veteran is behind him. Horford showed flashes of his former self in the Eastern Conference semifinals but has been a non-factor in the conference finals. He has had fewer than nine points and seven rebounds in each game this series. At this price point, you could find someone that is playing more consistently.

Kyle Lowry ($5,600) - Speaking of inconsistency, Lowry has entered the chat. While it may have been assumed that he would be the starter with his vast playing experience, he has been relegated to the bench by Vincent. This has limited Lowry’s upside, and he has been inconsistent on the stat sheet in the minutes he does get.

The Outcome

With the Heat playing at home, I think they will complete the sweep and advance to face the Nuggets in the Finals. Miami cruised to a Game 3 win, and I think that momentum helps carry them in this game. The Heat would be back in the Finals for the first time since 2019-2020 when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Final score: Heat 121, Celtics 109