What channel is Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 on and what time does it start?

TNT will host Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Heat hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the series and are looking to close the Celtics out tonight to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Boston has its backs against the wall after getting ran off the floor in a 128-102 blowout loss during Game 3 on Sunday. The Celtics were thoroughly outclassed from the second quarter onward and were down by as many as 33 at one point. Jayson Tatum only put up 14 points and was still the leading scorer for the team. Miami’s depth once again overwhelmed Boston as six different players hit double-digit points in the Game 3 beatdown. Gabe Vincent exploded for 29 points on the night while Duncan Robinson came off the bench to drop 22 points in 23 minutes.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 4

Date: Tuesday, May 23

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.