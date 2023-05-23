Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge tees off from Colonial Country Club on Thursday as the PGA TOUR excitement continues in the aftermath of the PGA Championship. Last week’s runner-up, Viktor Hovland, is joined on the field by Dallas-Fort Worth hometown hero Jordan Spieth, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and 2022 Charles Schwab winner Sam Burns.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
Scheffler leads the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +400, with Hovland following at +1400. Spieth and Finau are also available at the same price of +1400.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:20 AM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lipsky
|Matthias Schwab
|Justin Lower
|8:20 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Ryder
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Stephan Jaeger
|8:31 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Russell Knox
|Callum Tarren
|8:31 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Harry Higgs
|Austin Smotherman
|8:42 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Noren
|Kramer Hickok
|Alex Smalley
|8:42 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Zac Blair
|Tyson Alexander
|Ryan Fox
|8:53 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Henley
|Chad Ramey
|Erik van Rooyen
|8:53 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Si Woo Kim
|Billy Horschel
|9:04 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Brendon Todd
|Brian Harman
|9:04 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Riley
|Sam Burns
|Scottie Scheffler
|9:15 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|K.H. Lee
|Cameron Champ
|9:15 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chris Kirk
|Justin Rose
|Jordan Spieth
|9:26 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sepp Straka
|Lucas Herbert
|Richy Werenski
|9:26 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tom Hoge
|Rickie Fowler
|Tommy Fleetwood
|9:37 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Will Gordon
|Erik Compton
|9:37 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Willett
|Patrick Rodgers
|Maverick McNealy
|9:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Thomas Detry
|Ben Taylor
|9:48 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|Sam Stevens
|S.H. Kim
|9:59 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|Harry Hall
|MJ Daffue
|9:59 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Cole Hammer
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Mark Hubbard
|Greyson Sigg
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Cody Gribble
|Emiliano Grillo
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Denny McCarthy
|Adam Schenk
|Ben Griffin
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Hayden Buckley
|Aaron Rai
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Jimmy Walker
|Justin Suh
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Henrik Norlander
|Robby Shelton
|Andrew Novak
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|J.T. Poston
|Joel Dahmen
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Garrick Higgo
|Andrew Putnam
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Viktor Hovland
|Cam Davis
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Tyler Duncan
|Scott Stallings
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Sungjae Im
|Collin Morikawa
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harris English
|Nick Taylor
|Luke Donald
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Kevin Kisner
|Zach Johnson
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Beau Hossler
|Lee Hodges
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Peter Malnati
|David Lingmerth
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Kevin Streelman
|Rory Sabbatini
|2:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Block
|Min Woo Lee
|Pierceson Coody
|2:28 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Byeong Hun An
|Matt NeSmith
|Joseph Bramlett
|2:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Carson Young
|Paul Haley II
|2:39 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Harrison Endycott
|Akshay Bhatia