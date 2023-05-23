Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge tees off from Colonial Country Club on Thursday as the PGA TOUR excitement continues in the aftermath of the PGA Championship. Last week’s runner-up, Viktor Hovland, is joined on the field by Dallas-Fort Worth hometown hero Jordan Spieth, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and 2022 Charles Schwab winner Sam Burns.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Scheffler leads the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +400, with Hovland following at +1400. Spieth and Finau are also available at the same price of +1400.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.