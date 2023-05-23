 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600. The race is one of the biggest on the calendar and is the longest at 600 miles. The race will run under the lights in Charlotte, with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Qualifying is scheduled the day before at 7:05 p.m.

Kyle Larson heads into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +450 after Sunday’s win at the 2023 All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro. That marked his third win of the season, with his two prior coming at Richmond and Martinsville. He currently ranks ninth in the points race. The All-Star Race is separate from the points race, so his All-Star win does not count toward his season-long win total.

Current wins leader William Byron follows with +550 odds. Byron won back-to-back races in March at Las Vegas and Phoenix, and won the Darlington race two weeks ago. Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Denny Hamlin is +650 to win, Martin Truex, Jr. is +850, and Chase Elliott rounds out the top five at +900.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Coca-Cola 600.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 odds

Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +450
William Byron +550
Denny Hamlin +650
Martin Truex Jr. +850
Chase Elliott +900
Ross Chastain +1100
Kyle Busch +1100
Christopher Bell +1100
Tyler Reddick +1800
Kevin Harvick +1800
Bubba Wallace +1800
Alex Bowman +1800
Joey Logano +2200
Ryan Blaney +2500
Daniel Suarez +3500
Brad Keselowski +4000
Ty Gibbs +6500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Chris Buescher +10000
Chase Briscoe +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Ryan Preece +15000
Jimmie Johnson +15000
Erik Jones +15000
Austin Cindric +15000
Aric Almirola +15000
Justin Haley +25000
A.J. Allmendinger +25000
Michael McDowell +30000
Noah Gragson +50000
Harrison Burton +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Zane Smith +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000

