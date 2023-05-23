NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600. The race is one of the biggest on the calendar and is the longest at 600 miles. The race will run under the lights in Charlotte, with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Qualifying is scheduled the day before at 7:05 p.m.

Kyle Larson heads into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +450 after Sunday’s win at the 2023 All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro. That marked his third win of the season, with his two prior coming at Richmond and Martinsville. He currently ranks ninth in the points race. The All-Star Race is separate from the points race, so his All-Star win does not count toward his season-long win total.

Current wins leader William Byron follows with +550 odds. Byron won back-to-back races in March at Las Vegas and Phoenix, and won the Darlington race two weeks ago. Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Denny Hamlin is +650 to win, Martin Truex, Jr. is +850, and Chase Elliott rounds out the top five at +900.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Coca-Cola 600.