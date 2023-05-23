Full field of drivers for 2023 Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race at Charlotte

The Daytona 500 might be NASCAR’s most famous race, but this weekend brings the racing circuit’s longest race. The Cup Series will race under the lights on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600. The race gets started at 6 p.m. ET.

Denny Hamlin is the defending champ at Charlotte, beating out Kyle Busch in the final stage a year ago. Hamlin opened as the pole-sitter before Chase Elliott won the first stage. Daniel Suárez won the second stage and Ross Chastain won the third stage.

Kyle Larson heads into race week as the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He won the 2021 race and finished ninth last year. Hamlin has +650 odds to win. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex, Jr. are the only active drivers who have won this race twice. Harvick is +1800 to claim his third title while Truex is +850.

Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.