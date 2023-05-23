 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field of drivers for 2023 Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race at Charlotte

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 might be NASCAR’s most famous race, but this weekend brings the racing circuit’s longest race. The Cup Series will race under the lights on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600. The race gets started at 6 p.m. ET.

Denny Hamlin is the defending champ at Charlotte, beating out Kyle Busch in the final stage a year ago. Hamlin opened as the pole-sitter before Chase Elliott won the first stage. Daniel Suárez won the second stage and Ross Chastain won the third stage.

Kyle Larson heads into race week as the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He won the 2021 race and finished ninth last year. Hamlin has +650 odds to win. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex, Jr. are the only active drivers who have won this race twice. Harvick is +1800 to claim his third title while Truex is +850.

Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Jimmie Johnson 84
37 Daniel Suarez 99

