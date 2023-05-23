How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on May 23

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight will be the go-home show for Sunday’s Battleground pay-per-view in Lowell, MA.The card will be finalized on tonight’s episode and we’ll find out who will be fight for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship this weekend.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, May 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

The semifinals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament will take place tonight as Cora Jade will face Lyra Valkyrie and Roxanne Perez will go one-on-one with Tiffany Stratton. All four women were successful in their respective quarterfinal matches over the last weeks and will fight for the opportunity to participate in the title match at Battleground this Sunday. We’ll see who advances to the finals.

We sit just five days out from the NXT Championship showdown between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker and the feud has been escalating in recent week. Last week, Breakker continued to antagonize the champ and Trick Williams and even brought out an army of security guards last week to separate himself from Hayes. Hayes would take out said security guards and hit Breakker with his title belt before the close of the show. Tonight, we’ll be sure to hear from both men ahead of their title showdown at Battleground.

North American Champion Wes Lee will once again up the ante at Battleground when defending his title against Tyler Bate and Joe Gacy in a triple threat match. Lee and Bate have formed a partnership in recent weeks and last Tuesday, both were attacked backstage by the Dyad. Gacy would later warn Lee that he shouldn’t trust Bate and after Bate admitted that he was eyeing the NA title, the champ agreed to defend it at Battleground against both men in a triple threat.

Also on tonight’s show, Noam Dar will go one-on-one with Nathan Frazer. Dar will put the NXT Heritage Cup on the line against Dragon Lee in a British Rounds match at Battleground. We’ll also get Hank Walker going one-on-one with tag team partner Tank Ledger.