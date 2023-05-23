MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 23: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We’ve got a full dance card across MLB on Tuesday, May 23, so let’s jump right into the daily lineup report and keep you up to date and who’s sitting and who’s starting so you can set your DFS and fantasy squads with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 23

Clint Frazier will start in right field after tearing it up at Triple-A Charlotte recently, while Jake Burger will DH and bat second and Romy Gonzalez spells Elvis Andrus at second base.

Gabriel Arias will start in right field today while Will Brennan shifts to center to give Myles Straw a day off.

Andrew McCutchen looks to be the regular leadoff man now, with Jack Suwinski batting third and starting in center while Ji-Hwan Bae plays second and Josh Palacios gets another start in right.

Run it back.



TJ Friedl is back for Cincinnati, leading off and playing center field. Jake Fraley also returns to the lineup in left, while Wil Myers gets the nod in right and Kevin Newman plays second as Jonathan India gets a day at DH.

Tonight's Reds lineup against the Cardinals!



Ketel Marte moves back to the leadoff spot while Emmanuel Rivera sends Josh Rojas to the bench with a lefty on the mound. Evan Longoria will serve as the DH over Pavin Smith.

The red-hot Marcell Ozuna serves as the DH once again while Sam Hilliard spells Michael Harris II in center field.

Braves lineup for Tuesday versus the Dodgers:



RF Acuña Jr.

1B Olson

C Murphy

3B Riley

LF Rosario

2B Albies

DH Ozuna

SS Arcia

CF Hilliard



Joey Gallo slides up to the leadoff spot with Alex Kirilloff starting in right and batting third. Edouard Julien will play second with Willi Castro in left once again over Trevor Larnach.

#MNTwins vs #SFGiants 5/23



Gallo 1B

Correa SS

Kirilloff RF

Buxton DH

Julien 2B

Farmer 3B

Castro LF

Vazquez C

Taylor CR



Gray P



