MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 23: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We’ve got a full dance card across MLB on Tuesday, May 23, so let’s jump right into the daily lineup report and keep you up to date and who’s sitting and who’s starting so you can set your DFS and fantasy squads with confidence.
MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 23
Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET
Clint Frazier will start in right field after tearing it up at Triple-A Charlotte recently, while Jake Burger will DH and bat second and Romy Gonzalez spells Elvis Andrus at second base.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Guardians:
Gabriel Arias will start in right field today while Will Brennan shifts to center to give Myles Straw a day off.
Back like we never left.
#ForTheLand
Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET
Rangers TBA
Andrew McCutchen looks to be the regular leadoff man now, with Jack Suwinski batting third and starting in center while Ji-Hwan Bae plays second and Josh Palacios gets another start in right.
Run it back.
AT&T SportsNet
93.7 The Fan | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/rvq9jhq8CD
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
Cardinals TBA
TJ Friedl is back for Cincinnati, leading off and playing center field. Jake Fraley also returns to the lineup in left, while Wil Myers gets the nod in right and Kevin Newman plays second as Jonathan India gets a day at DH.
Tonight's Reds lineup against the Cardinals!
Powered by @PNCBank
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/CVbEAQF5zd
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET
Ketel Marte moves back to the leadoff spot while Emmanuel Rivera sends Josh Rojas to the bench with a lefty on the mound. Evan Longoria will serve as the DH over Pavin Smith.
Game 49. #ArizonaBorn
Phillies TBA
San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
Dodgers TBA
The red-hot Marcell Ozuna serves as the DH once again while Sam Hilliard spells Michael Harris II in center field.
Braves lineup for Tuesday versus the Dodgers:
RF Acuña Jr.
1B Olson
C Murphy
3B Riley
LF Rosario
2B Albies
DH Ozuna
SS Arcia
CF Hilliard
RHP Spencer Strider
Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET
TBA
New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET
TBA
San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET
Giants TBA
Joey Gallo slides up to the leadoff spot with Alex Kirilloff starting in right and batting third. Edouard Julien will play second with Willi Castro in left once again over Trevor Larnach.
#MNTwins vs #SFGiants 5/23
Gallo 1B
Correa SS
Kirilloff RF
Buxton DH
Julien 2B
Farmer 3B
Castro LF
Vazquez C
Taylor CR
Gray P
25-23 6:40pm
Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET
TBA
Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA