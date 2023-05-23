 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 23: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Tuesday, May 23.

By Chris Landers Updated
Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field on May 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

We’ve got a full dance card across MLB on Tuesday, May 23, so let’s jump right into the daily lineup report and keep you up to date and who’s sitting and who’s starting so you can set your DFS and fantasy squads with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 23

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

Clint Frazier will start in right field after tearing it up at Triple-A Charlotte recently, while Jake Burger will DH and bat second and Romy Gonzalez spells Elvis Andrus at second base.

Gabriel Arias will start in right field today while Will Brennan shifts to center to give Myles Straw a day off.

Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

Rangers TBA

Andrew McCutchen looks to be the regular leadoff man now, with Jack Suwinski batting third and starting in center while Ji-Hwan Bae plays second and Josh Palacios gets another start in right.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Cardinals TBA

TJ Friedl is back for Cincinnati, leading off and playing center field. Jake Fraley also returns to the lineup in left, while Wil Myers gets the nod in right and Kevin Newman plays second as Jonathan India gets a day at DH.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET

Ketel Marte moves back to the leadoff spot while Emmanuel Rivera sends Josh Rojas to the bench with a lefty on the mound. Evan Longoria will serve as the DH over Pavin Smith.

Phillies TBA

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Dodgers TBA

The red-hot Marcell Ozuna serves as the DH once again while Sam Hilliard spells Michael Harris II in center field.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

Giants TBA

Joey Gallo slides up to the leadoff spot with Alex Kirilloff starting in right and batting third. Edouard Julien will play second with Willi Castro in left once again over Trevor Larnach.

Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation