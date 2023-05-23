 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 23

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 23.

By Chris Landers
Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees walks on the field before playing the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 17, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Looking for starting pitchers to plug into your fantasy baseball lineup on Tuesday, May 23? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve gone ahead and ranked all 30 arms on this full MLB slate, letting you know who to start, who to sit and even a few names to consider streaming off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, May 23

Pitchers to stream

JP France, Houston Astros — France was due for some regression after a blazing start to his MLB career, and sure enough, he got touched up for six runs on nine hits (including three homers) against the Chicago Cubs last week. The righty doesn’t have overpowering stuff, but he likely won’t need it against a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that’s been among the weakest in baseball so far this year. He’ll have a resurgent Astros offense behind him, giving him a good chance to pick a win, and he should get enough weak contact to make it through five or six frames.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Allen’s fastball/slider/change combination has been effective so far in his first five career starts, racking up 29 Ks and 26.2 innings to go with a 3.04 ERA — including 5.2 innings of one-run ball against the Chicago White Sox last time out. He gets the South Siders again on Tuesday, and his secondaries are absolutely good enough to conquer a laboring Chicago lineup for at least five innings.

Marco Gonzales, Seattle Mariners — Gonzales got shelled in his last start, lasting just 1.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. But the lefty has been a rock-solid back-end starter for most of the year, allowing two or fewer runs in four starts so far this year, and he gets a great matchup today at home in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against the abysmal Oakland Athletics. He’s as good of a roll of the dice as any if you need a quality start.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, May 23.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/23

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Gerrit Cole vs. Orioles
2 Spencer Strider vs. Dodgers
3 Nathan Eovaldi @ Pirates
4 Yu Darvish @ Nationals
5 Sonny Gray vs. Giants
6 Dylan Cease @ Guardians
7 Eduardo Rodriguez @ Royals
Strong plays
8 Logan Allen vs. White Sox
9 JP France @ Brewers
10 Drew Smyly vs. Mets
11 Kodai Senga @ Cubs
12 Alex Cobb @ Twins
13 Taj Bradley vs. Blue Jays
Questionable
14 Eury Perez @ Rockies
15 Marco Gonzalez vs. Athletics
16 MacKenzie Gore vs. Padres
17 Graham Ashcraft vs. Cardinals
18 Kyle Bradish @ Yankees
19 Brayan Bello @ Angels
20 Jose Berrios @ Rays
21 Bobby Miller @ Braves
22 Luis Medina @ Mariners
Don't do it
23 Griffin Canning vs. Red Sox
24 Ryne Nelson @ Phillies
25 Adam Wainwright @ Reds
26 Daniel Lynch vs. Tigers
27 Rich Hill vs. Rangers
28 Colin Rea vs. Astros
29 Austin Gomber vs. Marlins
30 Connor Brogdon vs. Diamondbacks

