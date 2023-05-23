Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 23

Looking for starting pitchers to plug into your fantasy baseball lineup on Tuesday, May 23? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve gone ahead and ranked all 30 arms on this full MLB slate, letting you know who to start, who to sit and even a few names to consider streaming off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, May 23

Pitchers to stream

JP France, Houston Astros — France was due for some regression after a blazing start to his MLB career, and sure enough, he got touched up for six runs on nine hits (including three homers) against the Chicago Cubs last week. The righty doesn’t have overpowering stuff, but he likely won’t need it against a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that’s been among the weakest in baseball so far this year. He’ll have a resurgent Astros offense behind him, giving him a good chance to pick a win, and he should get enough weak contact to make it through five or six frames.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Allen’s fastball/slider/change combination has been effective so far in his first five career starts, racking up 29 Ks and 26.2 innings to go with a 3.04 ERA — including 5.2 innings of one-run ball against the Chicago White Sox last time out. He gets the South Siders again on Tuesday, and his secondaries are absolutely good enough to conquer a laboring Chicago lineup for at least five innings.

Marco Gonzales, Seattle Mariners — Gonzales got shelled in his last start, lasting just 1.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. But the lefty has been a rock-solid back-end starter for most of the year, allowing two or fewer runs in four starts so far this year, and he gets a great matchup today at home in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against the abysmal Oakland Athletics. He’s as good of a roll of the dice as any if you need a quality start.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, May 23.