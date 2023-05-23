Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, May 23

A full Tuesday schedule across MLB means a robust menu for DFS players on Tuesday, May 23, with 10 games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. To help you wade through all those options, here are three teams we recommend stacking in smash spots tonight.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,600)

Jarred Kelenic ($4,800)

Cal Raleigh ($4,500)

Teoscar Hernandez ($3,900)

We stacked Seattle last night and were rewarded with an 11-run outburst against the A’s league-worst pitching staff, so let’s go right back to the well on Tuesday. Oakland righty Luis Medina has struggled to a 6.88 ERA across his first three starts, with a mediocre 20.5% strikeout rate — a big reason why the Mariners have the night’s highest non-Coors Field implied total at just over five runs. Rodriguez tallied three hits last night and could be ready to bust out of his early slump, while the red-hot Kelenic homered yet again and Raleigh (.867 OPS over his last 10 games) and Hernandez (.799) have also been swinging the bat well of late.

Rafael Devers ($5,700)

Masataka Yoshida ($5,400)

Alex Verdugo ($5,000)

Jarren Duran ($4,000)

L.A. righty Griffin Canning has struggled overall this year (6.14 ERA over his first four starts) but particularly against lefties, allowing a slash line of .333/.387/.526. Luckily for us, Boston offers plenty of enticing lefty bats to stack, starting with Devers in the midst of yet another rock-solid season. Yoshida tallied two hits last night and has an .878 OPS on the season, while Duran has become Boston’s everyday center fielder in large part thanks to his ability to crush right-handed pitching (.337/.390/.570 line so far this year).

Javier Baez ($4,200)

Eric Haase ($3,500)

Spencer Torkelson ($3,000)

Matt Vierling ($2,400)

The Tigers lineup obviously isn’t much to write home about, but if you’re looking to save some salary, Detroit could return a nice profit tonight. Royals lefty Daniel Lynch will be making his season debut after starting the spring on the IL, and he’s struggled so far in his young career, with a 5.32 ERA and measly 19.4% strikeout rate across 42 starts. He’s particularly struggled with righties, allowing an .833 OPS and 28 homers, which should give these four Tigers righties — who could hit 1-4 in the lineup tonight — the chance to go off.