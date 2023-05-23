Orioles vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

AL contenders collide in the Bronx as the Baltimore Orioles travel to face the New York Yankees in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. The game will air on MASN in the Orioles market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Righty Kyle Bradish (2-1, 3.90 ERA) will look to keep his momentum going for the O’s, while New York counters with ace Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.01).

Fresh off an impressive road sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore comes into this tilt as one of the hottest teams in baseball at 31-16 and second in the AL East. The starting pitching remains a question mark, with Grayson Rodriguez going through the typical rookie struggles and righties like Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells being more serviceable than star. But this is among the deepest lineups in the AL, an elite bullpen has helped the O’s consistently pull out wins late.

The Yankees swept the Cincinnati Reds last week and now find themselves breathing down Baltimore’s necks at 29-20. Luis Severino looked strong in his season debut over the weekend, with Carlos Rodon set to come back at some point in the next month or so, and if New York’s lineup can hit like this once its rotation finally gets healthy, this team still has enough talent to compete with anyone in baseball.

New York is a -170 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the O’s checking in at +145. The total is set at 7.5.

Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. New York Yankees

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, Orioles +145

